NIO (NIO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.71

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.71 and last traded at $2.74, with a volume of 205143 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.83.

Several research analysts recently commented on NIO shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of NIO from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.20 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.70 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.27.

The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion and a PE ratio of -0.26.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported ($2.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($1.92). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in NIO in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in NIO during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in NIO during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in NIO during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Apriem Advisors acquired a new position in NIO during the first quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 27.21% of the company’s stock.

About NIO (NYSE:NIO)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

