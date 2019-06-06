Nexoptic Technology (NXO) Trading 8.2% Higher

Nexoptic Technology Corp (CVE:NXO)’s share price traded up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.59 and last traded at C$0.53. 229,664 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 216,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.49.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $61.18 million and a PE ratio of -4.58.

Nexoptic Technology Company Profile (CVE:NXO)

NexOptic Technology Corp., together with its subsidiaries, a technology company, develops and invests in optical and lens technologies. It focuses on developing the patent pending Blade Optics lens system that relates to an optical concept, including the use of flat lenses. The company was formerly known as Elissa Resources Ltd.

