Newriver Reit (NRR) Receives Add Rating from Peel Hunt

Newriver Reit (LON:NRR)‘s stock had its “add” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NRR. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Newriver Reit in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on Newriver Reit from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 269.33 ($3.52).

Shares of NRR opened at GBX 196.32 ($2.57) on Tuesday. Newriver Reit has a 52-week low of GBX 192.40 ($2.51) and a 52-week high of GBX 300 ($3.92). The firm has a market capitalization of $607.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

In other Newriver Reit news, insider Ford of Cunninghame purchased 25,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 195 ($2.55) per share, for a total transaction of £49,998 ($65,331.24).

NewRiver REIT plc (NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specializing in buying, managing, developing and recycling convenience-led, community-focused retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our £1.4 billion portfolio covers over 9 million sq ft and comprises 34 community shopping centres, 21 conveniently located retail parks and over 600 community pubs.

