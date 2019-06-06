Navistar International (NAV) Trading 9.2% Higher on Earnings Beat

Shares of Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV) traded up 9.2% during trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $34.04 and last traded at $33.96. 1,203,817 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 150% from the average session volume of 481,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.10.

The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Navistar International had a net margin of 2.83% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. Navistar International’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Navistar International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navistar International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Navistar International from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Longbow Research cut shares of Navistar International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.08 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.21.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NAV. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Navistar International by 2.1% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 98,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,809,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Navistar International by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Navistar International by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 21,009 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Navistar International by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 37,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 3,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Navistar International by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.21.

Navistar International Company Profile (NYSE:NAV)

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

