Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NGS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $18.15 Million

Analysts expect Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) to post $18.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Natural Gas Services Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $18.64 million. Natural Gas Services Group posted sales of $18.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Natural Gas Services Group will report full year sales of $75.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $71.20 million to $78.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $82.94 million, with estimates ranging from $76.00 million to $91.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Natural Gas Services Group.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $17.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.46 million. Natural Gas Services Group had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 0.46%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NGS. ValuEngine raised shares of Natural Gas Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Natural Gas Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Natural Gas Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.25.

NGS traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.65. 3,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,252. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.75 and a beta of 1.24. Natural Gas Services Group has a 1 year low of $14.87 and a 1 year high of $24.50.

In other Natural Gas Services Group news, Director David L. Bradshaw sold 3,356 shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $50,675.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO G Larry Lawrence sold 4,000 shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $73,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,006.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,755 shares of company stock valued at $343,571 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 451.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 317.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group in the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares during the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Natural Gas Services Group

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides small to medium horsepower compression equipment to the natural gas industry in the United States. The company engages in the rental of small to medium horsepower compression equipment to non-conventional natural gas and oil production businesses. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,572 natural gas compressors in its rental fleet totaling 398,765 horsepower.

