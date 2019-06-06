National Western Life Group Inc (NWLI) Shares Bought by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of National Western Life Group Inc (NASDAQ:NWLI) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in National Western Life Group were worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in National Western Life Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,083,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 5.3% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 4.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of National Western Life Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded National Western Life Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. ValuEngine upgraded National Western Life Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWLI opened at $270.12 on Thursday. National Western Life Group Inc has a 1 year low of $252.49 and a 1 year high of $335.00. The company has a market cap of $993.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.99.

National Western Life Group Profile

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, and Annuities segments. The company provides life insurance products for the savings and protection needs of policyholders; and annuity contracts for the asset accumulation and retirement needs of contract holders.

