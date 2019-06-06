National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NOV) Position Lowered by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 6.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,071 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 3,918 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in National-Oilwell Varco were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 9.1% during the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 314,332 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,374,000 after buying an additional 26,311 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the first quarter valued at $2,930,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 5.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 146,804 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after buying an additional 8,203 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the fourth quarter valued at $317,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 18.4% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 17,095 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

NOV traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $20.39. 57,115 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,045,559. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a one year low of $20.14 and a one year high of $49.08. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of -255.56 and a beta of 1.30.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.12). National-Oilwell Varco had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. National-Oilwell Varco’s payout ratio is -250.00%.

NOV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on National-Oilwell Varco from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on National-Oilwell Varco in a research report on Sunday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on National-Oilwell Varco from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on National-Oilwell Varco to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays set a $32.00 target price on National-Oilwell Varco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. National-Oilwell Varco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.08.

National-Oilwell Varco Company Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

