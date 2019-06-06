Morgan Stanley Raises Coupa Software (COUP) Price Target to $111.00

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $111.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 5.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on COUP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coupa Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective (up from $83.00) on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $86.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Coupa Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.24.

Coupa Software stock opened at $117.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of -174.88 and a beta of 1.60. Coupa Software has a 12-month low of $52.01 and a 12-month high of $117.43.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $81.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.85 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark Riggs sold 930 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.71, for a total value of $103,890.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,354.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 781 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total transaction of $74,702.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,833.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 322,556 shares of company stock worth $31,417,110. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of COUP. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 77.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

