Morgan Stanley Lowers Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Price Target to $68.00

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the casino operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.89% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. HSBC cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.46.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

NYSE LVS traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 452,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,853,911. The stock has a market cap of $42.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.52. Las Vegas Sands has a fifty-two week low of $47.39 and a fifty-two week high of $81.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The casino operator reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,852,221 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,088,272,000 after purchasing an additional 334,937 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $359,921,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,405,796 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $281,371,000 after purchasing an additional 959,544 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,204,367 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $317,258,000 after purchasing an additional 34,348 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,684,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.