Morgan Stanley Analysts Give MacroGenics (MGNX) a $19.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a $19.00 price objective on MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MGNX. ValuEngine downgraded MacroGenics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Thursday, April 4th. BidaskClub raised MacroGenics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MacroGenics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNX opened at $14.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $760.39 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.61. MacroGenics has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $32.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.47.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 57.65% and a negative net margin of 256.47%. On average, analysts anticipate that MacroGenics will post -3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Eric Blasius Risser sold 3,000 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total value of $55,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,354.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in MacroGenics by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of MacroGenics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 524,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of MacroGenics by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

