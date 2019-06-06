Monness Crespi & Hardt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for salesforce.com (CRM)

Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated their buy rating on shares of salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a $200.00 target price on the CRM provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $195.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CRM. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up previously from $181.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Mizuho assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on salesforce.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price target on salesforce.com from $174.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $179.81.

Shares of CRM opened at $158.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.39. salesforce.com has a one year low of $113.60 and a one year high of $167.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The CRM provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 8.26%. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Amy E. Weaver sold 5,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.12, for a total transaction of $863,107.08. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 29,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,849,417.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark J. Hawkins sold 15,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.08, for a total value of $2,520,936.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,254 shares in the company, valued at $4,168,930.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 431,877 shares of company stock worth $68,648,722 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 29,364.2% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,716,594 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 21,642,889 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $938,778,000. Lunia Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,811,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,270,156 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,022,474,000 after purchasing an additional 4,321,630 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 19,671,694 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,694,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

