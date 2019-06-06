Model N Inc (MODN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) will announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Model N’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the lowest is $0.01. Model N posted earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 114.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Model N will report full year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Model N.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.20. Model N had a negative net margin of 20.30% and a negative return on equity of 56.80%. The business had revenue of $34.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Model N’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MODN shares. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Model N in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Model N in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

In other news, SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total transaction of $74,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,434,063.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Barter sold 8,031 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.89, for a total transaction of $151,705.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,381,933.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,833 shares of company stock valued at $467,895. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Model N by 207.7% during the 4th quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,976,779 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,153,000 after buying an additional 1,334,408 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Model N by 138.8% during the 4th quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 487,266 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,447,000 after acquiring an additional 283,196 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Model N by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,067,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,720,000 after acquiring an additional 172,200 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Model N by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 546,006 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,577,000 after acquiring an additional 144,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Model N by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 810,855 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,728,000 after acquiring an additional 142,075 shares during the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MODN traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,557. Model N has a 1-year low of $12.60 and a 1-year high of $20.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $584.03 million, a PE ratio of -24.82 and a beta of 0.55.

About Model N

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and High Tech Manufacturing. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies.

