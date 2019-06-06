MML Investors Services LLC Raises Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (SLYG)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 57.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,151 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,920,000. Beacon Pointe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $421,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $387,000.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $58.85 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $50.57 and a 1-year high of $70.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/06/mml-investors-services-llc-raises-position-in-spdr-sp-600-small-cap-growth-etf-slyg.html.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.