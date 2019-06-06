Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Has $126,000 Holdings in Nike Inc (NKE)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 341.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Nike were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Nike by 6,517.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,283,152 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 34,749,961 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nike in the fourth quarter worth about $892,899,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nike by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,268,224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $6,395,928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592,186 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nike in the fourth quarter worth about $224,658,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nike by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 17,818,715 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,321,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,608 shares in the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total value of $1,455,465.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Slusher sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $9,352,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 166,504 shares of company stock valued at $14,320,816. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity set a $96.00 price target on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Nike to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Nomura increased their price objective on Nike from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Cowen set a $90.00 price objective on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.39.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $82.72 on Thursday. Nike Inc has a 52 week low of $66.53 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $128.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.76.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Nike had a return on equity of 45.78% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $9.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Nike’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

