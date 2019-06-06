Mitie Group’s (MTO) Hold Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Mitie Group (LON:MTO) in a report published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Numis Securities upgraded shares of Mitie Group to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Mitie Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Mitie Group in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Mitie Group from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 135 ($1.76) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mitie Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 196.57 ($2.57).

MTO stock opened at GBX 150 ($1.96) on Monday. Mitie Group has a 52 week low of GBX 105.80 ($1.38) and a 52 week high of GBX 211 ($2.76). The stock has a market cap of $503.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134,150.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Mitie Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers engineering services, such as technical and building maintenance services, as well as offers specialist services, such as heating, cooling, lighting, water treatment, and building controls; and security services and products, including security personnel, emergency mobile response solutions, and fire and security systems.

