Mitek Systems, Inc. (MITK) Receives $15.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

MITK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. ValuEngine cut Mitek Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

In other Mitek Systems news, insider Jason Gray sold 7,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $82,882.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael E. Diamond sold 38,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $424,457.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 221,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,436,247. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,790,442 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,622,000 after acquiring an additional 114,572 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Mitek Systems by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,790,442 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,622,000 after buying an additional 114,572 shares in the last quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. increased its position in Mitek Systems by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 1,292,505 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,971,000 after buying an additional 233,991 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in Mitek Systems by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 634,420 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,765,000 after buying an additional 10,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in Mitek Systems by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 616,225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,661,000 after buying an additional 79,230 shares in the last quarter. 57.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mitek Systems stock traded down $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $9.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,695. The firm has a market cap of $384.69 million, a P/E ratio of 74.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of -0.18. Mitek Systems has a twelve month low of $6.32 and a twelve month high of $13.07.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.20 million. Mitek Systems had a positive return on equity of 4.43% and a negative net margin of 11.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mitek Systems will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and identity verification software solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and mobile optimized Websites to enhance mobile user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

