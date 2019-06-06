MILLER HOWARD/COM (HIE) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MILLER HOWARD/COM (NYSE:HIE) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 104,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,817 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MILLER HOWARD/COM were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in MILLER HOWARD/COM during the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in MILLER HOWARD/COM by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in MILLER HOWARD/COM during the 1st quarter worth $127,000. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in MILLER HOWARD/COM during the 4th quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in MILLER HOWARD/COM by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter.

MILLER HOWARD/COM stock opened at $10.80 on Thursday. MILLER HOWARD/COM has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $13.10.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.116 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.89%.

About MILLER HOWARD/COM

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

