Miles Capital Inc. Invests $237,000 in Citigroup Inc (C)

Miles Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in C. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 5,064.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,038,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 39,262,981 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,383,526,000. ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 31,525,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,641,218,000 after buying an additional 5,300,000 shares during the period. Lakewood Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 6,071,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,082,000 after buying an additional 2,605,000 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 113.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,414,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,774,000 after buying an additional 1,815,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. HSBC set a $76.00 target price on Citigroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on Citigroup from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Citigroup from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.55.

In other news, CEO Stephen Bird sold 30,000 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.33, for a total value of $2,079,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

C stock opened at $65.78 on Thursday. Citigroup Inc has a fifty-two week low of $48.42 and a fifty-two week high of $75.24. The firm has a market cap of $152.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $18.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.07%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Miles Capital Inc. Invests $237,000 in Citigroup Inc (C)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/06/miles-capital-inc-invests-237000-in-citigroup-inc-c.html.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Article: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.