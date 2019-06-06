Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) is WCM Investment Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

WCM Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,495,825 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,598 shares during the period. Mettler-Toledo International comprises 7.5% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $1,081,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 253 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 795 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 95.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on MTD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $742.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $755.00 target price (up previously from $725.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $658.80.

In related news, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.00, for a total value of $3,358,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,107,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Oliver A. Filliol sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $724.47, for a total value of $24,631,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,467,495.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 48,925 shares of company stock worth $35,650,928. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTD traded up $8.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $765.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,185. The company has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.28. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $500.74 and a 12 month high of $762.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $679.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.55 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 95.67% and a net margin of 17.98%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 22.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

