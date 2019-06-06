Mercury Systems (MRCY) Shares Down 6.3%

Shares of Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) dropped 6.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $64.03 and last traded at $64.46. Approximately 1,397,800 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 199% from the average daily volume of 467,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.76.

MRCY has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Mercury Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target (up from $64.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 4.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.28, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.16.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $174.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.61 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems Inc will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Mercury Systems news, insider Mark Aslett sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total value of $740,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 357,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,461,283.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Didier M. C. Thibaud sold 39,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total transaction of $2,392,901.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 298,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,002,166.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,736 shares of company stock valued at $4,786,102. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,397,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $397,102,000 after purchasing an additional 77,601 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,409,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,313,000 after purchasing an additional 7,899 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,015,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,056,000 after purchasing an additional 106,624 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 898,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,557,000 after purchasing an additional 86,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 699,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,087,000 after purchasing an additional 180,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

About Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

