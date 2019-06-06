Meili (MOGU) Lowered to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Meili (NASDAQ:MOGU) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $4.20 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $14.00.

Shares of MOGU stock opened at $4.68 on Monday. Meili has a 52 week low of $4.56 and a 52 week high of $25.69.

About Meili

Meili Inc develops and operates a fashion e-commerce platform which enables women to find personalized clothing and skin care products. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Beijing, China.

