Medica Group’s (MGP) Reduce Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Medica Group (LON:MGP)‘s stock had its “reduce” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.16) price objective on shares of Medica Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th.

LON:MGP opened at GBX 147.50 ($1.93) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $163.89 million and a PE ratio of 22.35. Medica Group has a 1 year low of GBX 107 ($1.40) and a 1 year high of GBX 169.20 ($2.21). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.26, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 5.35.

In other news, insider John Michael Graham sold 1,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 148 ($1.93), for a total value of £1,628,000 ($2,127,270.35).

About Medica Group

Medica Group Plc provides teleradiology reporting services to NHS trusts and other customers in the United Kingdom. It offers same day routine teleradiology, radiographer plain film, NightHawk emergency CT and MR reporting, Dayhawk fast daytime, and CT colonography reporting services. The company also provides audit services, such as cause for concern audit, departmental quality assurance, and ongoing CT, MR, plain film, and ultrasound audit services; and specialist services.

