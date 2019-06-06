Mcdonald’s (MCD) Hits New 12-Month High at $201.61

Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $201.61 and last traded at $201.60, with a volume of 22943 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $200.13.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mcdonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $196.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.39.

The company has a market cap of $152.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.50.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.01). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.20% and a negative return on equity of 95.31%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 58.73%.

In other news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 40,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.90, for a total value of $8,018,187.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,647 shares in the company, valued at $8,354,547.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.22, for a total transaction of $826,563.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,449 shares of company stock worth $20,458,931 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Ruggie Capital Group grew its position in Mcdonald’s by 3,020.0% during the fourth quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 156 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Mcdonald’s by 4,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 184 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile (NYSE:MCD)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

