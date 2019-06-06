MAYVILLE ENGR C/SH (MEC) Now Covered by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of MAYVILLE ENGR C/SH (NYSE:MEC) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup began coverage on MAYVILLE ENGR C/SH in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on MAYVILLE ENGR C/SH in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.00.
MEC opened at $15.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.71. MAYVILLE ENGR C/SH has a one year low of $15.17 and a one year high of $17.40.
MAYVILLE ENGR C/SH Company Profile
There is no company description available for Mayville Engineering Company Inc
