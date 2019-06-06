Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc (MTNB) Director Adam K. Stern Acquires 80,000 Shares

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Director Adam K. Stern purchased 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.94 per share, with a total value of $75,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

MTNB opened at $0.92 on Thursday. Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $1.50.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01).

MTNB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research note on Monday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.75 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Matinas BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research note on Friday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Matinas BioPharma by 190.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 27,165 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Matinas BioPharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Matinas BioPharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Broadfin Capital LLC bought a new position in Matinas BioPharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,973,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Matinas BioPharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000.

About Matinas BioPharma

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. The company enables the delivery of life-changing medicines using its lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform technology. Its LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecules, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic, and orally bioavailable.

