Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (MCFT) Insider Purchases $100,691.10 in Stock

Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) insider Patrick May bought 4,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.06 per share, for a total transaction of $100,691.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,200.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:MCFT traded down $0.61 on Thursday, hitting $20.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,295. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.79. Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $17.60 and a 52-week high of $39.50.

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.13. Mastercraft Boat had a return on equity of 73.69% and a net margin of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $128.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCFT. ValuEngine cut Mastercraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mastercraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Mastercraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.17.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCFT. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mastercraft Boat during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,347,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 628.9% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 564,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,748,000 after buying an additional 487,325 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercraft Boat during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,783,000. Divisar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mastercraft Boat by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 825,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,439,000 after purchasing an additional 268,719 shares during the period. Finally, Shellback Capital LP raised its stake in Mastercraft Boat by 465.0% during the 4th quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 294,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after purchasing an additional 242,029 shares during the period. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mastercraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. The company operates in two segments, MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers sport boats and outboard boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and fishing, as well as general recreational boating.

