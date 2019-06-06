Masco Corp (MAS) Holdings Increased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,019,741 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 19,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Masco were worth $40,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MAS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Masco by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,729,104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $752,319,000 after buying an additional 3,573,503 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Masco in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,517,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Masco by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,293,665 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,547,000 after buying an additional 2,049,065 shares during the period. Lakewood Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Masco in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,749,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Masco by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,736,205 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,487,000 after buying an additional 1,871,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Masco in a report on Monday, May 6th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays set a $44.00 price target on Masco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James upgraded Masco from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $50.00 price objective on Masco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.29.

Shares of NYSE MAS traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.93. The stock had a trading volume of 42,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,330,894. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.44. Masco Corp has a 1-year low of $27.03 and a 1-year high of $41.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.98, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Masco had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 675.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Masco Corp will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.20%.

In related news, VP John P. Lindow sold 37,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total transaction of $1,476,650.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 60,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,361,937.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

