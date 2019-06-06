Maryland Capital Management Buys 1,056 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (BLK)

Maryland Capital Management lifted its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 60 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hanson McClain Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 425.0% during the 4th quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 63 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 620.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 72 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.99, for a total value of $1,286,972.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Laurence Fink sold 31,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.79, for a total value of $15,055,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,525 shares of company stock worth $16,591,075 over the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $439.04. The stock had a trading volume of 68,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,722. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $360.79 and a fifty-two week high of $557.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.50.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.13 by $0.48. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 30.58%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.02%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BLK shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on BlackRock from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $515.00 target price on BlackRock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $498.00 target price (up from $490.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on BlackRock from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $491.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.38.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

