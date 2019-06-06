Martingale Asset Management L P Decreases Stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX)

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 54.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,112 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 11,077 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tdam USA Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. CenturyLink Investment Management Co boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 12.9% in the first quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co now owns 14,519 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 436,479 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,346,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 4,337 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,708,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $641,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,318 shares during the period. 91.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 66,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $6,013,545.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 133,908 shares in the company, valued at $12,130,725.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP J. E. Davis sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total transaction of $722,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,488,263.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,956 shares of company stock valued at $11,255,395. 1.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $97.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $78.95 and a fifty-two week high of $116.49. The firm has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.85.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $152.00 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 33.60%.

DGX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Mizuho set a $106.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.12.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

