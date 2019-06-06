Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Sells 1,980 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,980 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for 2.1% of Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $10,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Zevin Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 8,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 3,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 15,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 13,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on XOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Macquarie upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. HSBC downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.60 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.81.

In related news, VP Bryan W. Milton sold 6,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total value of $460,559.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 219,423 shares in the company, valued at $16,750,751.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $72.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.95. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $64.65 and a 52 week high of $87.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $63.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.35 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/06/marble-harbor-investment-counsel-llc-sells-1980-shares-of-exxon-mobil-co-xom.html.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

See Also: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.