Lympo (LYM) Trading Down 4.8% Over Last Week

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 6th. In the last seven days, Lympo has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. One Lympo token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000128 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, HADAX, Ethfinex and Allbit. Lympo has a total market cap of $8.11 million and approximately $453,276.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Lympo

Lympo’s genesis date was December 27th, 2017. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 826,672,989 tokens. Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lympo is medium.com/@lympo.io . The official website for Lympo is lympo.io . The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO

Lympo Token Trading

Lympo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit, Kucoin, HADAX, Cobinhood, Gate.io, Ethfinex, IDEX and Fatbtc. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lympo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lympo using one of the exchanges listed above.

