LYFT (LYFT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Investment analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.09% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BTIG Research started coverage on LYFT in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Barclays started coverage on LYFT in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson set a $72.00 target price on LYFT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Seaport Global Securities lowered their target price on LYFT from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on LYFT from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.31.

NASDAQ LYFT opened at $63.01 on Tuesday. LYFT has a twelve month low of $47.17 and a twelve month high of $88.60.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($47.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.74) by ($42.39). The company had revenue of $776.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.09 million. Equities analysts anticipate that LYFT will post -11.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LYFT news, Director R. Ann Miura-Ko acquired 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $118,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KCL Capital L.P. acquired a new position in LYFT during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,914,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in LYFT during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,249,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in LYFT during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,317,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in LYFT during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,395,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LYFT during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,443,000. 30.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

