Loungers (LGRS) Hits New 12-Month High at $227.90

Shares of Loungers plc (LON:LGRS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 227.90 ($2.98) and last traded at GBX 224.50 ($2.93), with a volume of 282825 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 220.50 ($2.88).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LGRS. Liberum Capital began coverage on Loungers in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 275 ($3.59) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt started coverage on Loungers in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 285 ($3.72) price objective on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of $207.66 million and a P/E ratio of -1.31.

Loungers plc operates cafÃ©s, bars, and restaurants under the Lounge and Cosy Club brands in England and Wales. It operates 146 cafÃ©s, bars, and restaurants. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

