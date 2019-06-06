Loews Co. (L) SVP Kenneth I. Siegel Sells 11,037 Shares

Loews Co. (NYSE:L) SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 11,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total transaction of $586,947.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:L traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,256. Loews Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.06 and a fifty-two week high of $53.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.64.

Loews (NYSE:L) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.31. Loews had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Loews Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.80%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of L. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Loews by 182.0% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in Loews in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Loews in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Loews in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, JOYN Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Loews by 338.6% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Scotiabank restated an “average” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Loews in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “average” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Loews in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

