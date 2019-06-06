Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Sells 30,000 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,110,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $45,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000.
Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $40.50 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.74 and a 12 month high of $45.22.
