LKQ Co. (LKQ) Stake Lowered by Federated Investors Inc. PA

Federated Investors Inc. PA decreased its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 5.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,304,430 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 68,537 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in LKQ were worth $37,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,987 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. Lunia Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 2,163.3% during the fourth quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 16,297,811 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,298,000 after buying an additional 15,577,728 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 975,422 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $23,147,000 after buying an additional 247,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,027,539 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $71,844,000 after buying an additional 146,770 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $26.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.36. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $22.74 and a twelve month high of $36.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.36.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total transaction of $31,588.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,923 shares in the company, valued at $388,869.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LKQ shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LKQ from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of LKQ from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barrington Research set a $43.00 price objective on shares of LKQ and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. LKQ has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “LKQ Co. (LKQ) Stake Lowered by Federated Investors Inc. PA” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/06/lkq-co-lkq-stake-lowered-by-federated-investors-inc-pa.html.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Recommended Story: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.