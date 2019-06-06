Linde PLC (LIN) Stake Decreased by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank decreased its holdings in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in shares of Linde by 265.1% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 26,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after purchasing an additional 19,368 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Linde by 0.7% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 178,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 3.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 368,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,850,000 after purchasing an additional 10,604 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 21.4% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,869,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LIN shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Linde from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Linde to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Linde has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.51.

Shares of LIN stock traded up $3.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $196.37. 24,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,636,097. Linde PLC has a fifty-two week low of $145.95 and a fifty-two week high of $191.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $104.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.72.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.03 billion. Linde had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 14.95%. On average, research analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

In other Linde news, VP Christian Bruch acquired 1,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $179.21 per share, with a total value of $264,155.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Eduardo F. Menezes sold 19,056 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $3,586,910.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,982 shares of company stock valued at $15,727,603. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

