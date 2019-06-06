Lightning Bitcoin Price Hits $4.81 on Major Exchanges (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 6th. Lightning Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $18.57 million and approximately $6.90 million worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded down 19.6% against the dollar. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $4.81 or 0.00061910 BTC on exchanges including ZB.COM, CoinEgg and BtcTrade.im.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lightning Bitcoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $103.86 or 0.01336630 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001734 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00013685 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00001153 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00001258 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00001207 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001373 BTC.

About Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC . Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

Lightning Bitcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, BtcTrade.im and CoinEgg. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lightning Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightning Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.