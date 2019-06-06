Liberty Braves Group Series C (BATRK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Braves Group owns and operates Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball club, stadium and associated real estate projects. Liberty Braves Group is based in the United States. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ BATRK opened at $27.20 on Wednesday. Liberty Braves Group Series C has a fifty-two week low of $23.44 and a fifty-two week high of $29.74. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 272.00 and a beta of 0.78.

Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $22.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Liberty Braves Group Series C will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Liberty Braves Group Series C in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Loeb Partners Corp purchased a new stake in Liberty Braves Group Series C in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Braves Group Series C by 25,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Braves Group Series C in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Braves Group Series C Company Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

