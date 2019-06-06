Lamar Advertising Co (LAMR) Expected to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $5.62 Per Share

Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) – Investment analysts at Imperial Capital upped their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lamar Advertising in a report issued on Tuesday, June 4th. Imperial Capital analyst D. Miller now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $5.62 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.60. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Lamar Advertising’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on LAMR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.50.

LAMR stock opened at $80.11 on Thursday. Lamar Advertising has a 52 week low of $64.51 and a 52 week high of $83.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.00.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.43). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The business had revenue of $384.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Lamar Advertising’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.82%.

In other news, Director Thomas V. Reifenheiser sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total value of $324,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,137,283.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith A. Istre sold 16,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total transaction of $1,308,082.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,552,597.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 169.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 336.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

