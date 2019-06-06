Koenig & Bauer (SKB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $33.96

Koenig & Bauer AG (ETR:SKB) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €33.96 ($39.49) and last traded at €34.20 ($39.77), with a volume of 25211 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €35.50 ($41.28).

SKB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Warburg Research set a €71.50 ($83.14) target price on Koenig & Bauer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €84.00 ($97.67) target price on Koenig & Bauer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.09) target price on Koenig & Bauer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. HSBC set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on Koenig & Bauer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €59.10 ($68.72) target price on Koenig & Bauer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Koenig & Bauer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €61.60 ($71.63).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.57, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $566.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38.

Koenig & Bauer AG develops, produces, distributes, and services printing systems and peripherals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sheetfed, Digital & Web, and Special. The Sheetfed segment offers presses for packaging and commercial printing, as well as workflow and logistics solutions; and peripheral equipment for finishing and processing printed products.

