Kingspan Group plc (KGP) Insider Russell Shiels Sells 22,524 Shares

Kingspan Group plc (LON:KGP) insider Russell Shiels sold 22,524 shares of Kingspan Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,700 ($61.41), for a total value of £1,058,628 ($1,383,284.99).

KGP stock opened at GBX 4,722 ($61.70) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,590.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.03, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Kingspan Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 44.52 ($0.58) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,760 ($62.20).

Kingspan Group Company Profile

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions for the construction sector in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation Boards, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring Technology.

