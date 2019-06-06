King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 580 Shares of Planet Fitness Inc (PLNT)

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its holdings in Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $4,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ffcm LLC bought a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 4,557.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 228.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Planet Fitness presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.57.

Planet Fitness stock opened at $77.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.72. Planet Fitness Inc has a 52 week low of $42.06 and a 52 week high of $81.76.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $148.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.41 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 15.91% and a negative return on equity of 53.73%. Planet Fitness’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Planet Fitness Inc will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.52, for a total value of $6,352,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,281,048.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 200,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $13,172,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.52% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 580 Shares of Planet Fitness Inc (PLNT)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/06/king-luther-capital-management-corp-sells-580-shares-of-planet-fitness-inc-plnt.html.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.