Kilroy Realty Corp (KRC) Director Jolie A. Hunt Sells 4,434 Shares

Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) Director Jolie A. Hunt sold 4,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $332,638.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,506.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Kilroy Realty stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.92. The stock had a trading volume of 3,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,252. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81. Kilroy Realty Corp has a one year low of $59.05 and a one year high of $78.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.56). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 33.84%. The business had revenue of $201.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Kilroy Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Corp will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.485 dividend. This is a positive change from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 52.30%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $571,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 140,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,803,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Crestline Management LP raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 217.5% in the 4th quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 193,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,182,000 after buying an additional 132,718 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 179,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,312,000 after buying an additional 13,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 191,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,013,000 after buying an additional 33,415 shares during the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.60.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

