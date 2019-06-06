KeyCorp (KEY) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. reduced its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 525,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,700 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $8,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in KeyCorp by 50.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in KeyCorp by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 23,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in KeyCorp by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 46,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in KeyCorp by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 37,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its position in KeyCorp by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 4,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 4,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total value of $72,127.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 128,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,226,281.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KEY shares. ValuEngine downgraded KeyCorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Nomura upgraded KeyCorp from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.36.

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $16.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.65 and a fifty-two week high of $21.91. The company has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.23.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 24.18%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 39.31%.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

