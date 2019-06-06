Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Has $31.72 Million Stake in LivaNova PLC (LIVN)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,199 shares during the period. LivaNova makes up 0.8% of Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $31,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LIVN. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in LivaNova by 1,744.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in LivaNova in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in LivaNova in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in LivaNova in the 1st quarter worth $97,000. 84.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Alfred J. Novak sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total transaction of $91,819.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William A. Kozy acquired 1,000 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.81 per share, with a total value of $72,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LivaNova stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $74.41. 1,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,343. LivaNova PLC has a fifty-two week low of $64.80 and a fifty-two week high of $131.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.61.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 19.64% and a positive return on equity of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $250.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LivaNova PLC will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LIVN shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LivaNova currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.40.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

