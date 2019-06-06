Kearny Financial Corp. (KRNY) EVP Patrick M. Joyce Sells 1,500 Shares

Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) EVP Patrick M. Joyce sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total value of $20,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ KRNY traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.44. The company had a trading volume of 6,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,556. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $11.26 and a 12 month high of $14.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $42.31 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%.

A number of research firms have commented on KRNY. BidaskClub lowered Kearny Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Kearny Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in Kearny Financial by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 18,131 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Kearny Financial by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,570 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 12.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,492 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,162 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 6.7% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,689 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

About Kearny Financial

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

