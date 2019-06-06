KBR Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (KBR)

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 1,700 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,653% compared to the average volume of 97 call options.
Shares of NYSE KBR opened at $23.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.41. KBR has a 12-month low of $13.90 and a 12-month high of $23.72.
KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 3.51%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KBR will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of KBR by 182.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of KBR in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of KBR by 1,450.7% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 855,408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 800,245 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of KBR in the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of KBR in the 1st quarter worth $151,000. 98.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
KBR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on KBR from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Drexel Hamilton restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank set a $24.00 price objective on KBR and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded KBR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. KBR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.
KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.
