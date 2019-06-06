JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Big Yellow Group (BYG) Price Target to GBX 1,100

Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 950 ($12.41) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) in a research report report published on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BYG. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research note on Friday, February 8th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Big Yellow Group from GBX 950 ($12.41) to GBX 1,025 ($13.39) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Big Yellow Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,013.63 ($13.24).

Get Big Yellow Group alerts:

LON BYG opened at GBX 1,008 ($13.17) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.92. Big Yellow Group has a twelve month low of GBX 834 ($10.90) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,077 ($14.07). The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.56.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 16.50 ($0.22) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a yield of 1.56%. Big Yellow Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.42%.

In other Big Yellow Group news, insider Nicholas Vetch sold 375,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 984 ($12.86), for a total transaction of £3,694,004.88 ($4,826,871.66).

Big Yellow Group Company Profile

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 97 stores, including 22 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further eleven Big Yellow self storage development sites (including two extension sites), of which two have planning consent.

Recommended Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Big Yellow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Yellow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.