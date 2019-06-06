Jonathan Ilany Acquires 1,950 Shares of Tiptree Inc (TIPT) Stock

Tiptree Inc (NASDAQ:TIPT) CEO Jonathan Ilany bought 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.08 per share, with a total value of $11,856.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 17,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,607.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jonathan Ilany also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 8th, Jonathan Ilany bought 4,500 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.93 per share, with a total value of $26,685.00.

Shares of Tiptree stock opened at $6.19 on Thursday. Tiptree Inc has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $7.10.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tiptree had a net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $152.38 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $0.04 dividend. This is an increase from Tiptree’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Tiptree by 418.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,539 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Tiptree in the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Tiptree by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 11,733 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in Tiptree by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 47,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Tiptree by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 57,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

Tiptree Company Profile

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company provides credit protection insurance, warranty and service contract products, and niche commercial and consumer insurance programs, as well as offers value-add services, including premium finance and business processing services.

